'I never thought I would praise the BC', says Mercadante, about supporting cooperatives

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/02/2024 – 15:38

The president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, recognized that the role of the Central Bank has been relevant in releasing credit to cooperatives, a sector of the economy that, according to him, has not received attention that it deserves. “I never thought I would praise the Central Bank,” joked Mercadante. bringing laughter from the audience that filled the auditorium at the launch of credit lines for the agricultural sector, at the BNDES headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro.

Along with the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, he was one of those who most complained about the interest rates maintained at high levels by the BC.

Present at the event, the Director of Regulation at the Central Bank, Otávio Damaso, highlighted the importance that the monetary authority gives to cooperatives with which it has had a relationship of more than 30 years.

“It is a segment that in the early 90s was somewhat fragile, and we did a lot of cooperative work. Little by little the sector strengthened and gained importance”, said Damaso, who took advantage of the presence of the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, Carlos Fávaro, at the event, to ask for the inclusion of refineries in rural insurance.

“The Central Bank is the manager of Proagro, and if insurance is extended (to cooperatives) due to climate change and all the impacts, it could be a radical change for rural insurance,” said Damaso.