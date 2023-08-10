Former Minister of Justice said that the former director worked “day and night” to try to clear blocked roads after the 2nd shift

The former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres, said this Thursday (10.Aug.2023) that “Never” suggested to the former director of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) Silvinei Vasques that he interfere in the 2022 election.

“I never determined or suggested that the director general of the PRF or anyone else interfere in the electoral process in order to benefit any of the candidates”declared Torres to the CPI of Antidemocratic Acts of the Federal District.

According to Torres, the former director of the PRF worked “day and night” to try to clear roads that were blocked after the 2nd shift.

The former minister said that stocks of non-lethal ammunition ran out during police actions to clear roads in October 2022.

“I had no interference in the internal planning of the Federal Highway Police or the Federal Police. They had their plans and acted accordingly. There is no interference”said Torres.

Silvinei was arrested in Florianópolis (SC) in investigation into alleged interference in the 2nd round of elections. He would have tried to transform the PRF into a “Government Police”according to the PF representation, for the benefit of the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).