Rose: “Actually, my whole life is rush hour. It is only quiet when Pieter is not there. But then I think: let me do the shopping now, because he will be home soon. Pieter needs constant attention. When I go to work in the garden, he wants to play with the ball. He has no sense of ‘in five minutes’ or ‘not right now’.”

Maarten“We don’t go to the supermarket with him either. He’s going to scream and point to what he wants or tap everyone. During the week, he is picked up in the morning and goes to day care. The babysitter comes at the weekend.”

Rose: “We have a big safety net.” Maarten: „Pieter is limited in motor skills, but physically mature. His developmental age is around twelve months.”

Roos Luiten (48) is a teacher of Dutch. She has been teaching at the Berlage Lyceum in Amsterdam-South for 25 years, where she works three days a week. In addition, she recently started teaching two days a week at the Ajax school. She knows Maarten from their Dutch studies. They live in Badhoevedorp and together earn five times the average. Photos David Galjaard

Maarten Boers (47) is an independent literary agent. Until five years ago, he worked as an editor at publishers such as Atlas Contact and Nieuw Amsterdam. Together with Roos he had daughter Sophie (18), who studies law in Amsterdam, and son Pieter (15), who has multiple disabilities.

A baby of two meters

Rose: “He can’t eat by himself, wears a diaper, can’t talk. He is actually a very large baby of almost six feet. Pieter most resembles a puppy who follows you all day long, wagging his tail. If you give him kibble and pat his head a lot, he will jump against you super happy – but continuously. When his sister is gone, he goes looking for her. He tries to keep the pack complete. I say ‘come on, Pieter, Sophie is not here’. But then he goes and has a look.”

Maarten: “Pieter was born with a very serious lack of oxygen.”

Rose: “We had genetic testing done when he was six and twelve. Nothing came out of that. So it’s all because of the birth, which is very unfortunate.”

Maarten: “He wakes up at six o’clock.”

Rose: “It’s always too early, I’ve never slept in, but it’s always super cozy. Pieter opens his eyes and thinks ‘the day is about to begin!’ He screams like some kind of coot and then he dives into Maarten’s face with his thick wet diaper. He does not have a chest of drawers, but a kitchen unit with a large changing mat. We had that made by a boat builder. He wears big onesies.”

Maarten: „I change him and then we watch television together in bed. We’ve been watching the same Teletubbies movies for 18 years. We can dream that.”

Rose: „When Maarten takes a shower, I tickle Pieter on his legs, he loves that. Then you have breakfast downstairs.”

Maarten: “Pieter can pierce his slices of bread with a fork himself. You can also drink it yourself, but it shouldn’t be a glass, because it will bite him. You have to watch him.”

Rose: “I go to work at 7.30, usually on an electric bicycle.”

Maarten: “I work from home. Around a quarter past eight Pieter is picked up. We get a call when the bus is on its way. Then I can put on his coat.”

Rose: „Pieter has a handicap, but normally he will survive us. When I saw the documentary A house for Kees saw, I thought ‘never this’. We should not burden our daughter with the care of her brother for years, nor ourselves. That is why we started the Het Buitenhuis Foundation with ten parents of other children. We are looking for a place where our children can move to when they are ready to ‘move out’. There is just no suitable location in the Haarlemmermeer yet.”

Maarten: “Buildings with a social purpose that are for sale are bought up. Then an apartment complex will be built. That way we are always fishing behind the net.”

Rose: “There must be room for wheelchairs and go-karts.”

Maarten: “But it also has to be accessible, so a bus stop is needed. Otherwise you have a problem with your staff.”

Rose: “Already there are almost no staff who want to do this work. You can now also see that in his daytime activities. More and more children are sent home there.”

Maarten: “During the day I meet a lot in the city. I cycle about twenty kilometers a day. My working day ends at four o’clock, because Pieter is brought home at four thirty.”

Rose: “Then we are completely on edge.”

Sandwich

Maarten: “I’ll give him a sandwich, take off his shoes and make sure he lands. Pieter always eats at half past five.”

Rose: „If Pieter is sociable, we have a nice evening meal. If he’s annoying, we’re all in trouble. Then he doesn’t sit at the table and he screams through Sophie’s story. She sometimes says: bring him up! But that won’t work. He doesn’t get it. If you say ‘no, done’, he will get upset, especially after a long day. When we are all quiet, he sits down quietly. But yes, we also have a daughter, so sometimes we have to compromise.”

Maarten: “Around six o’clock Pieter himself goes upstairs. Rose goes after it. I’m putting him in the shower.”

Rose: “And Maarten does his poo diapers. always, everyone, thank god. When I hold his legs up, his size 46 shoes dangle from my neck. That is heavy.”

Maarten: „We read aloud, around a quarter past seven it is quiet. I do some emails or draw up a contract behind the computer. Recently I have been boxing or putting my racing bike on rollers. And I read every night. There is a stack of novels on my bedside table.”

Rose: “He always reads five at a time. We’ll see you at ten o’clock news hour or Eva Jinekbut soon I will start grumbling.”

Maarten: „’Are you still going to read? Turn that light off!’ One more chapter, I say. By the time I finish it, I know she’s been asleep for a long time.”

Rose: “I know that I have to get up again at six o’clock the next day. Got used to it, that’s the crazy thing. Pieter has been my puppy child for fifteen years. It’s a spicy cross we wear, but I never want to trade it again. It is my cross and my child.”

How are they doing?

Rise At six o’clock Pieter is the alarm clock. Cook Maarten cooks during the week since Roos started working more. Rose: „[De maaltijdbox van] Hello Fresh is really my salvation. Where Maarten does the poop diapers and Sophie chooses Hello Fresh, I do the babysitting schedule, the application for the personal budget and the care contracts. I have the feeling that I run a small business next to my work.” Groceries They do it themselves at the weekend, when the babysitter is with Pieter. Staff On Saturdays there is a permanent babysitter, sometimes Pieter also goes to play at the weekend care. On Sundays, a babysitter sometimes comes to play or Sophie babysits. Latest major release A used car for Sophie, who just got her driver’s license. Roos: “We are financially very well off, but it is difficult to spend the money because of Pieter. Just a weekend away without him, that’s not possible. We cannot give anyone that responsibility.” Pet None, Pieter is allergic. To bed Roos sleeps just after ten o’clock, Maarten reads some more and sleeps before half past eleven.

