“When the profession stops you, it does it so that you understand another type of feeling life,” says Miriam Díaz-Aroca. And she clearly understood it: after years being one of the most sought-after presences on film and television, the phone calls began to grow less and less, but she knew how to transform that stoppage into learning and make what she had learned available to others; first through the networks and, later, by becoming a strategic intervener (“I am honored to look out the window of the wounded heart of other people, because I already know mine and my wounds”). But her profession “is a boomerang” and, now, she is back: while filming a movie, she records the series ‘Love is forever’ and continues with her monologue ‘Lorca, Vicenta’ about the mother of the poet from Granada . In addition, she chairs the Fundación Éligete, which she created for equality without violence. Actually, she has never stopped.

-Throughout your career you have worked with great professionals. With which one would you take the vermouth on Sunday?

-Oops! There is so much human quality in my career that it is difficult to choose one. But I am in a moment in which I would take that vermouth with me throughout my journey, for all that I have worked on, for the times that I have fallen and I have known how to get up, for having managed the emotional world very well in the times less friendly, lucky to have been in the company of great professionals. Yes, he would toast me and me.

-It has been ‘Girl Hermida’, ‘Girl Almodóvar’ and ‘Girl Chicho’. Now she is ‘Miriam girl’.

-And very happy to have been a girl, girl, girl, and now to be a woman, woman, woman. They have been extraordinary periods where I have had the privilege of being in the glorious moments of Spanish television and cinema, with Almodóvar or Trueba and the Oscar for ‘Belle Époque’. A beautiful journey where I have learned a lot in every way, professionally and, above all, personally.

How do you remember that maelstrom?

-For me, the normal thing was to be like this: I left a program, took another, and cinema, theater and television joined at the same time. It was a normality that, when the tables are turned, you realize that it was not a normality. I lived it with enthusiasm, because I still had no children and I was pouring all my energy into taking care of the baby of my profession. After my first son was born, I still had a lot of work, and I took him to filming and television. Then you calm down. Then they calm you down. Then life calms you down, gives you spaces where there is not such an abundance of work, and it is time for personal growth and to begin to understand that the brightness does not come from outside, but is in you.

-Well, there are days when, no matter how much the Pronto and the cloth happen to me, I don’t get a shine.

-I also have my days of warmth, of sadness. Even so, I manage very well and allow myself to be tired, or lazy, or wanting to cry, or angry, because all those emotions visit us. I don’t feel guilty, nor am I stubborn about polishing myself: if I’m a little foggy, I allow myself and see why I’m like this and, above all, why.

-In his professional life he has always thrown himself into the pool.

-It is that my life is to play. This is a wonderful game, and the preparation is putting your whole being at the service of what you are doing. Due to its shape and nature, there are people who need to be trained, but I like to play and throw myself at it and, meanwhile, I am training and I am acquiring a trade. But I never say no out of fear, but I jump in and try, right and wrong. Everything, everything in life I have turned into a profit. There is never a loss, because there are always lessons to be learned.

two masters



-But it seems that if you’re not on the front line, you don’t exist.

-You don’t go on TV and you don’t exist, the world is over! When I wasn’t on TV is when I’ve done the most things. I have trained, I have done two master’s degrees, I have been a producer, director… And it has been beautiful because, when you are in the maelstrom, what you do is surf the wave, but when there is no wave comes the moment of “what’s up, I’m not good because they don’t call me ». I call my profession the capricious goddess, because she falls in love with you and takes you and puts you everywhere, and one day, without judgment, the goddess looks the other way and you no longer exist. This is a fantastic profession, but it has these boomerang back and forth circumstances.

-And the few roles that exist for actresses over a certain age.

-That barrier does not depend on a figure, but on the circumstances that touch you in your own evolutionary plan. The profession can stop you at any age. But it is true that women, after 35 or 40, are neither young nor old, and the slavery of the medium to the image means that women in that age group have no space. But you have to go through all that, and it’s what makes you mature. I stopped being angry with the profession a long time ago. I say “but how is it possible, if I can do this, I can do that”. “Learning, Miriam, learning.” Now comes a precious stage in which I already fit in with everything, and I take advantage of it with great joy, but without any dependency, because I have opened other doors in my life that nourish me, that make me grow.