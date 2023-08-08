Former Minister of Justice said that there was no “setback” with the Lula government team during the transition

Former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres, told the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of 8 de Janeiro that he never questioned the result of the elections. He also stated that he was the 1st minister in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to receive the transition team and that there was no “setback”. “I never questioned the outcome of the elections. I was the first minister to receive the transition team, in this case, the current minister Flávio Dino, who would be my successor. I delivered reports, acted transparently, always in the sense of facilitating. During the transition, no setbacks were registered, and everything went according to normality in relation to the Ministry of Justice”he declared.