His was an experience he will always remember. Rhae Harris photographed a happy family who sadly died 12 hours later

This story was told on the web by a photographer named Rhae Harris. His aim was to show the world how important happy moments with the people you love are, because life is unfair and everything can change suddenly and unexpectedly from one moment to the next.

Credit: Rhea Rose Photography – Facebook

Rhae Harris had the pleasure of meeting a wonderful family, who asked her to do a photo shoot. She never would have imagined that 12 hours later, due to a car accident, their lives would have been broken forever.

Muriel Michaelmother is only 28 years old, Xavier Brown25-year-old dads and their beautiful children: Deklin Jankowski 9 years, Aurora Michael 7 years and Riggs Brown 1 year.

These are the names of the people in the photos taken by the photographer a few months ago. She was enthusiastic to work with them, because they were happy, smiling and it showed how much they loved each other.

The words of photographer Rhae Harris

The kids were polite and adorable the youngest made me smile the whole time. He even said “cheeseeeeeee” a couple of times while I was taking his pictures.

They had agreed to resent the engagement photos and then the wedding ones. The photographer she never imagined that she could no longer work with them for one such a sad story.

A 21 year old boy has lost control of his car and hit the vehicle Muriel was driving.

The dad and the eldest son have lost his life on the bodywhile little Aurora and little Riggs were transported by air ambulance to the hospital, but they failed to survive due to the severity of their condition. The mother Muriel, on the other hand, remained hospitalized in the health facility and joined her family on the night of the following Monday.

The driver of the other vehicle only reported minor injuries.