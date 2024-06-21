Juarez City.- “I never imagined that something like this would happen to me, this is very difficult,” Brincos Dieras expressed with a sad face at a press conference prior to his presentation tonight at the Juárez 2024 Fair.

Roberto Carlos Olivas added that he had just been confirmed that another member of his staff had lost his life, so he dedicated today’s show to both of them.

“I will take my energy and all the ideas to put the show forward (…) but I don’t wish this on anyone,” commented the clown.

Members of the comedian’s team had an accident on the Pan-American highway near the Precos roadblock, leaving two dead and at least 4 injured.

“We have to move forward because God gave me the gift of making people laugh,” concluded Roberto Carlos Oliva.