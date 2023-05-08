Resilient. Despite being in a fight against cancer that was recently detected, the well-known actor Christian Thorsen revealed that he felt optimistic about the disease and, furthermore, he assures that when he found out about this disease, he “never” was scared and did not feel repentance for his condition.

On the contrary, he maintained that this complex scenario in his life will serve him to “help other people” who suffer from the same situation.

