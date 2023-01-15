Guasave, Sinaloa.- Within the framework of a great event held in the Guasave soccer stadium 89María del Rosario Espinoza Espinoza received recognition for her extensive career within the taekwondo by municipal authorities, headed by the mayor, Martin Ahumada Quintero.

“I feel happy, very happy, very excited, grateful for this tribute, for the initiative that the City hall from the doctor martin; They invited me to do this recognition on behalf of Ricardo Verduzco, IMUDEG directorI was excited when I got to the Villafane Park and greeted the brecheños”he stressed.

“They were the first to arrive and that excites me when I get to guasaveComing here gives me a lot of energy and strength to move forward in the most critical moments of my career, since everything was hunky-dory, I was coming here, I was going to Beautiful view or I was going to the glories to recharge myself with energy,” said the triple olympic medalist.

María del Rosario lived a tour of honor

Carlos Montoya

He commented that 15 years ago he made the same journey when won the world championship in 2007which became a party in the municipality, later traveled to The gap and it took her about three hours to get there, when normally it takes 30 to 40 minutes, but she enjoyed that moment.

Chayito Espinoza greeted the athletes

Carlos Montoya

“I never imagined that I was going to the Olympic Games, because I didn’t even watch TV on The gapbecause I spent playing and doing mischief, because of destiny and arriving with the right people, including the professor, rolando garciaI remember that 2003 that we went aimlessly to the evaluation and what happened, by one point I won to reach the National Team ”, he emphasized.

María del Rosario Espinosa, national idol

Carlos Montoya

The guasavense made it known that she never gave up, despite the fact that her people The gap did not have a sports infrastructure or an area of taekwondobut despite this he managed to conquer all those achievements,” he declared.

“I ask for applause for María’s parents, because they educated this great woman, congratulations, thanks to the president and Ricardo, for sinaloa It is a pride to have people like you, I hope we find many Marías del Rosario and we are going to work to find other Marías del Rosario, I congratulate you for everything, you are a person blessed by God, you are a pride of Sinaloa, “he said. Julius Cesar Cascajares, director of ISDE.

María del Rosario gave a few words in her tribute

Carlos Montoya

It should be noted that the event was attended by the the mayor, Martin Ahumada Quintero; Ricardo Verduzco Bernal, IMUDEG director Y Julius Cesar Cascajares, director of ISDEon behalf of State governor, Ruben Rocha Moya.

Alberto Vazquez, President of the Taekwondo Associationincluding the local deputies, Felicitas Pompa Robles Y Alba Virgin Mountains. In addition to the parents of the honoree, Felicitas Espinoza Y Marcelino Espinoza.

We recommend you read

They also attended winners of the State Sports Award: Pauleth Mejia, Luis Carlos Lopez and the coach Francisco Javier Galarza, asi like the beach volleyball world cup: April Flowers Y Jimena Ramirez.