Great sports figures are buried in the recesses of history. Sometimes, for belonging to minority disciplines. Others, for having known the splendor in times when it was more difficult to have an impact. One of them is Ángela Lario (Madrid, 1955), one of the brightest resumes in Spanish hockey.

As a player, Lario was part of Atlético de Madrid that dominated the Spanish Indoor Championship in the 70s and won three titles. She was a pioneer in times when a woman doing sports was something less strange in this country. Contrary to expectations, “they never” put “barriers” on her for the fact of “being a woman”, she assures AS. What’s more, he believes that hockey was “more open” before.

On the left, Lario in her playing stage.

And she was everything. After hanging up the sticks, he dedicated himself to training Atlético and SPV 51, with whom he won several titles. In the rojiblanco team he faced the disappearance of all the sections decreed by Jesús Gil in 1992. “It was very hard. We were going to play the European Cup and he called me at his office to tell me that they were taking everything away. I asked him to let us finish the season, because that year it was also the Barcelona Games. And he left us. Later we disappeared from that “.

In those years, Angela was also developing a brilliant career as a referee, which would take her to three Games (Moscow 80, Atlanta 96 and Sydney 2000) and to whistle men’s games naturally.. In this he dismantles another cliché. He considers that in his times it was more assumed that a woman arbitrated those of the opposite gender. Now he sees the International Federation “with more reservations on that subject.

Lario, during a game.

From those years he remembers beautiful anecdotes, like when in Atlanta they made the refereeing team “go around the field” to give them a standing ovation. He retired with “200 international matches” between Europeans, World Cups, etc, and with a distinction from the Royal Order of Sports Merit (as well as endless other recognitions). He confesses that hockey has given him “everything”: “a profession, friends, a way of life …”.

Now, at 65, she serves as general secretary of the Madrid Federation and President of the Referees Committee, training women who must continue with her immense legacy. He affirms that there is a quarry, but sees it difficult in the short term that Spain once again have an international referee. It will be even more complicated to find one that reaches the same levels as her. At least the path has already marked it.