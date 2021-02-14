River forward Lucía Martelli moved this Saturday with a painful post on her Instagram account, in which after three weeks of accumulated fights she decided to talk about the tough 7-0 defeat her team suffered against Boca in the final of the Tournament of Transition of the feminine soccer that was played in the field of Vélez.

“I never felt such a great humiliation, I never felt so small and miserable as that day. I think all of us who are part of the team felt something similar that moment and even for several days afterward,” said Martelli, 31, in a long message in which he explained that he needed to “close the process in order to continue.”

The soccer player assured that for several days she could not explain what had happened in that final. “Feeling at fault with the club, at fault with the fans, feeling that shame and that guilt is something that I do not wish on any athlete”, described.

However, she warned that she was able to close this wound, since she managed to understand that she and her teammates had left everything on the court throughout the competition.

“If there is one thing I am sure of, it is that this team gave everything and tried to the end. I believed and trusted this team unconditionally, always giving 100% in each game and in each training session,” he said.

And he completed: “I dedicate myself to football every one of my days, I made football my profession and I play for the love of this sport. That is my truth, fidelity to myself and to my football, and no one or any result is going to suit me. to ever be able to remove.

The complete posting

How difficult to post something related to football again. I do not use IG as a personal diary, but I do feel the need to make a discharge, perhaps to close this process and continue.

There are specific milestones that determine our lives and the final lost with Boca undoubtedly marked a before and after in my short career as a professional footballer. I never felt such a great humiliation, I never felt so small and miserable as that day. I think that all of us who are part of the team felt something similar that moment and even for several days afterwards.

I lost confidence in the game that took me so long to build, I lost that motivation to play football that we knew how to find as a team. Feeling at fault with the club, at fault with the fans, feeling that shame and that guilt is something that I do not wish on any athlete.

There are many phrases armed for this moment … That football always gives revenge, that you learn more from defeats than from victories, that you have to focus on the process and not on the results, that the goal is the way and not the arrival , that losing strengthens you as a group … And many more phrases that, although true, I’m tired of hearing.

Resilience and the ability to overcome defeats as quickly as possible is a highly valued characteristic in high-performance sports. I’m talking about defeat and not failure because I understand that failure implies not trying, staying with the idea halfway through, staying with the desire to … And if there is one thing I am sure of, it is that this team gave everything and tried until final. I believed and trusted this team unconditionally, always giving 100% in every game and in every training session. I dedicate myself to soccer every one of my days, I made soccer my profession and I play for the love of this sport. That is my truth, the fidelity with myself and with my football, and no one or any result will ever be able to take it away from me.

After all, football is a game of trust and trust is perhaps the greatest act of love we can count on ⚽️❤️