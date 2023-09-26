Marcos Pereira states that he has never seen the Armed Forces willing to carry out a coup d’état

The president of the Republicans and vice-president of the Chamber, deputy Marcos Pereira (SP), said this Monday (September 25, 2023) that he never believed in the possibility of a coup d’état promoted by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Without the Armed Forces there is no coup and I have never seen a willingness from those who actually had command of the Armed Forces to advance this. On the other hand, institutions in Brazil are strong. […] I always said it was more of a Bolsonaro narrative than a real possibility of this happening.”said Pereira in an interview with the program Roda Vivafrom the TV Cultura.