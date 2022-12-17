Sinisa Mihajlovic died, the poignant message of her daughter Virginia

Virginia Mihajlovic, Sinisa’s second daughter who died in Rome after a long battle against leukemia, also chose social media to remember her father: a poignant message that comes after that of the other daughter of the former footballer and coach, Viktorija, and his wife Ariadne Rapaccioni.

In saying goodbye to dad Sinisa for the last time, Virginia posted about hers profile Instagram a series of photos, including that of his hand over that of his father in the last moments of his life.

“It’s tough dad. She is tough – wrote Virginia Mihajlovic – In this moment of immense suffering I just need your hug. Not just any hug, yours. Mixed with your perfume, which, like your soul, remained on. And anyone who knows you knows what I mean.”

“Impossible to accept all this but I find the strength in the immense love you have given me in these years of life together, so strong that it will accompany me for the rest of my days”.

“After discovering your destiny, I thank you for having had you with me for these years, in which you have given me everything, everything a father could have given to a daughter, indeed much more” continues Sinisa Mihajlovic’s daughter.

“You loved me immensely, with all the strength you had. You protected me from everything, everyone and everything. You have been too much. Too much for me. Too much for us. Too much for everyone. My heart is broken today, shattered. My soul gets worse, and I can’t keep talking about my super hero, for me dad, for you Siniša Mihajlovic”.

“It hurts too much, too much. I love you dad, always, always, always, always. I will shout it to you every day, convinced that my cry will reach there. We will never be apart. Hello dad, my great and immense love. Promise me you’ll let me know, I still need you so much” concludes Virginia Mihajlovic.