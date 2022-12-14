A new trailer for “The whale” (The whale). The movie of A24, which will be the great return of Brendan Fraser to the cinema, has once again shown us not only the incredible physical change of the actor, but also how dramatic and profound his performance will be. The film is directed by Darren Aronofskywho always usually leaves his viewers devastated.

This is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. With its second advance, it already gives us a clearer idea of ​​what we can see next on the big screen. What is it about and when does it premiere?

A destroyed Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser plays an English teacher who suffers from severe obesity and lives in virtual confinement. This, while he tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

In the new images we are presented with a totally devastated, depressive and nostalgic Fraser; characteristic that can never be missing in an Aronosfky tape.

The advance closes with a heartbreaking phrase and with the protagonist in tears: “I need to know that I have done a good thing in my life!”

When does “The Whale” premiere?

According to this trailer, “The whale” will be available in theaters in the United States next December 21 .

Brendan Fraser returns to the cinema with “The whale”. Photo: A24