He wanted to make money and so he invented a terminal illness of his daughter and started a fundraiser: Lindsey Abbuhl sentenced

A story that has unleashed the wrath of the web world. Lindsey Abbuhla 35-year-old mother who lives in Canton, Ohio, was sentenced to 6 years in prison and over $8,000 in damages.

Has played on his daughter’s life, only to receive donations from people who were moved to read his words.

He organized a perfect planeven falsifying medical documents, medical records and spreading images of her 11-year-old girl and told on the web that the little girl had the cancerbut Rylee was just fine.

The incident was reported by the father of the child. For several years, Jamie Abbuhl had been divorced from Lindsey Abbuhl and had begun to have suspicions about a possible he cons invented by his wife.

After the investigations and allegations, which ended on November 17, the woman is pleaded guilty.

The conviction for Lindsey Abbuhl

At the end of the trial, Lindsey Abbuhl was sentenced to six years in prison and to compensate all people duped by his made-up story, to the tune of $8,000.

He had started a fundraiser called Rylee’s warriors. He had even taken his little girl to a psychologist to help her process the illness. But the cancer was just ainvention of his falsified medical records.

Everyone had taken that story to heart, not just on the web. The softball team, of which the little girl was a member, had even organized one charity match. The aim was to help mom with money for medical care.

After the sad story, little Rylee has been entrusted to social workers. The prosecutor explained that the decision was made to prevent the minor from being subjected to other traumas.

How can a mother invent such a serious thing on his own daughter, making her believe that she can’t grow up and that she can’t make her biggest dreams come true? This is the question that people all over the world have been asking after this very sad story.