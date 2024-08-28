With the summer tour over, Annalisa confides in the need to take some time away from the spotlight to spend with family and friends

Annalisaa beloved star of the national and international music scene, has recently announced her intention to take a break from her singing career. A period that she does not expect to be particularly long, to be dedicated to friends and relatives and also to a bit of well-deserved rest.

The summer tour that just ended will be followed in the fall by work on new unreleased songs. In the interlude, therefore, the singer’s will is to stop for a while and enjoy the incredible and fortunate phase of her life, both from a professional and private point of view.

After a 2023 studded with incredible successes and after the summer tour that saw her tread the stages of all of Italy, Annalisa declared that wanting to take a break from her singing career.

The desire is to give yourself some quality time to spend in the company of your family and dearest friends. A statement released during an interview for the magazine “Vanity Fair”. These are the words of the singer-songwriter:

“Now that summer is over, I want to take a breather. I would like to enjoy my loved ones more. But I have to say that they are always there, starting with my parents and my husband, who come to concerts when they can. I would like to return more often to Carcare, the small town of 5,000 inhabitants where I grew up, to see my old friends”.

Annalisa then continued by confiding that:

“It’s beautiful every time: we are close, there I am just “Annalisa” and that’s it, I do everyday things, like going to the bar and having an aperitif with them, going for a coffee dressed badly, in total serenity… nobody there cares about me, and it’s satisfying”.

A break that, to reassure all the singer’s fans, it will only be temporary. In fact, Annalisa has planned to write new songs for the new album next autumn, specifying that: “I want to catch my breath, not stop.”