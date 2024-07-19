For many, it may be a dream to reside in Florida, enjoying its warm weather, beaches and natural wonders. But the lifestyle in the Sunshine State is not for everyone and An Ohio woman shared how moving there ended up ruining her 11-year marriage.

Candace Powell sent her story to the media Business Insider and shared that he has moved multiple times throughout his life so She didn’t expect that when she decided to start a new stage with her family in Florida she would end up divorced.

When her husband received a job offer in the Sunshine State they were both very excited since They had dreamed of the possibility of living on the coasts of Florida and be able to easily travel by car to the beach.

Although they initially had doubts about taking advantage of the opportunity, considering everything it entailed, such as changing schools for their children and being away from their family, after analyzing the pros and cons they decided to move on the condition that They could return to Ohio if they realized that Florida was not what they wanted.

But the problems began immediately. Her husband had to move as soon as possible. so she and her children had to spend three more months in Ohio before they could join him.

The situation was not easy for Candace who Suddenly she became a single mother and she had to complete all the tasks that came with her job as a writer while fulfilling her responsibilities as a mother.

When she was finally able to move to Florida with her husband, she was in for a surprise. He had already created a life for himself and was adapted to the culture of the state. He knew many restaurants and had favorite places.

The situation began to worsen because their children were not adapting either.. They often cried about their old home and feeling far away from their family and friends. So one night she decided that her real home was in Ohio and she was going to return.

After multiple discussions, her husband finally agreed and They all returned to Ohio. But just three months later, he decided to move out and file for divorce.

The woman who moved to Florida and came away disappointed gave these tips

In the article she shared, Candace Powell admitted that she cannot blame the move for their separation, as she believes that they were not a solid enough couple and that in the end each one had to find their own way. However, He offered a recommendation to those who idealize a life in another state.

If you have ever dreamed of the possibility of moving to a paradise area full of opportunities, the woman warns that If I had to go through the situation again, I would stop idealizing so much a new mysterious life in another city. and would place more importance on building solid foundations for their marriage.