The high rental prices in the United States can cause great complications for citizens who do not have the financial stability to meet these expenses, so they begin to look for other alternatives that fit their finances: An option that not many people have considered and can have many advantages is to move to a hotel.

This is what a woman named Suzane Hayes experienced, who, according to what she said in an essay she did on the site Business Insider Recounting his experience, he had to stop living in an apartment that was put up for sale and moved into a hotel with two rooms along with their children in exchange for US$2,200 per month.

At first I thought that was just a temporary option. until she finds another rental that is to her liking for comfort and price, but as the weeks go by both she and her children They were discovering the virtues of living in a hotel; One of them is the cleaning service.which changes towels every Tuesday.

For their part, children also have great attractions. The hotel restaurant hosts a trivia game every Thursdayand it became a favorite weekly activity for Hayes and her children, who were surprised by the low expectations they had for the experience.

“In theory, It’s not the best option for me and my kids, but the amenities are the answer to my prayers“, says the woman, who also justifies her thinking by revealing that she can enjoy the pool on hot days, a campfire to cook marshmallows on weekends and a continental breakfast in the mornings.

The differences between living in a hotel and an apartment in the United States

As Hayes recounts in Business Insiderand in relation to one of the great virtues mentioned above, one of the main ones The differences between living in a hotel and in an apartment is that in the latter, “a lot of work” was required. for tasks such as gardening, the oil tank and the boiler, which are not necessary to carry out in a hotel that has a staff responsible for this.

Plus, it’s also cheaper: While a hotel costs about US$2,200 a month, an apartment with the same number of rooms costs, according to the woman, US$2,700 a month. in Zillow. A three-bedroom apartment costs around US$3,000.