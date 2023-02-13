‘My father was the fourth son of a farming family. My mother was the fourth child, and also from a farmer’s background.

“Those who came of age in the 1950s continued to live on the farm, or close to it. Or you were going to emigrate. One hundred thousand Dutch people have left for Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand.

“My parents wanted to see something of the world. My father was the only one in the family who had studied. He was an engineer in road and hydraulic engineering. My mother was a teacher. My father found a job in New Zealand through the British government. They went there by boat, via the Panama Canal. Along the way they had weeks to practice their English.

“In New Zealand their first child was born, in 1953. This photo was taken at his baptism. Two children followed, I was one of them.

“After about nine years in New Zealand, our family lived in Nigeria for almost three more years. My father also built many bridges and roads there. In the early sixties we were back in the Netherlands, where two more children were born.

My parents have always been adventurous and eager to travel. They also moved constantly in the Netherlands – about twenty times in all. I don’t know any better than having to start all over again with girlfriends and uncles and aunts. The latter were their new friends – we knew very well that our real uncles and aunts lived in Overijssel and Gelderland, and in Canada and Indonesia.”