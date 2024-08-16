Inflation in the United States and the high cost of living that some states entail result in many citizens making the decision to seek new horizons so as not to continue experiencing financial problems, moving to other countries where they can find a different life but more stable.

That happened to a 33-year-old woman named Sarah Johnson Harmacek, who, as she told the site Business Insider, moved from Denver, Colorado to Roatan, Honduras, and her life changed for the better: He noticed things that he liked much more than in the United States, such as that Living is not so expensive.

“Rent in Roatan is cheaper than in Denver”Harmacek said, who revealed that He is paying about US$1,200 a month there. for an apartment that included cable, hot water, a parking space and a washer/dryer. Plus, he was able to afford a car.

Also, while good quality of life and lower prices are the most important, The woman said that what she liked most about Honduras was its people“Their innate warmth and hospitality, their love for visitors and each other, and a genuine sense of community and care for each other make me want to never leave,” she says.

Harmacek He moved from Denver to Honduras because the company he was working for, the Kimpton Hotel Born, offered him a new position.: One of her managers noticed her fluency in Spanish and asked her if she was willing to move to Roatán for a salary similar to what she earned in Denver, which is enough to live in better conditions than in the United States.

The downside of moving from the United States to Honduras

Obviously, everything couldn’t be rosy. As Sarah Johnson Harmacek revealed to Business Insiderfound a negative aspect during his stay in Honduras, and that is that In the first few months he had to deal with great loneliness in which he began to seriously reconsider why he had made the decision to leave behind his family, friends and colleagues in Denver.

“I struggled with loneliness and boredom. I spent many days and nights feeling alone.wondering what I was doing with my life and why I was putting myself through this,” she said, though she said she still found ways to make friends outside of work, after spending time sitting alone at a bar or chatting with her neighbor.