Although the change of residence occurred due to an unexpected event, when, as reported by Business Insider, A tree fell on his home in Washington. After the unfortunate event, The woman and her family have managed to build a life in Dubai.

Although their trip was originally only supposed to last three weeks, while they repaired their home in Washington, in the end The couple decided to settle in Dubai. Among the reasons for this Ali said that with his routine in the United States He had no quality time left to enjoy with his familysince he had to deal with doing laundry and taking care of her children’s activities and the house.

Things have changed dramatically for her in Dubai, as the culture is all about spending quality time with family. “By the time I get home from work, our part-time nanny, who we pay $1,089 a month, has already done the laundry, cooked the food and bathed the kids. At 6 PM I finish work and I don’t have to check my emails. So When I go to see my children, they have the best version of me”he explained to the aforementioned media.

He also reported that Weekends in Dubai are more relaxed and it has been easy for them to make friends. with whom she enjoys spending her free time, so when she returns to work on Monday, she feels de-stressed and ready to start her work. Finally, she highlighted that Living in this city has allowed them to travel and get to know other nearby tourist destinations.which they appreciate because they have always been fans of travel.

Why do Americans decide to move to Dubai?



In this regard, Arab MLS assures that Dubai is a city that attracts many people from all over the world, including Americans.. The reason? Their economic opportunities, Since this organization says that the city has a thriving business environment, which makes it a excellent place for professionals to work and live in.