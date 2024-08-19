moved from the United States to Germany and the United Kingdom revealed your experience living in these European countries And thanks to these issues that he explained, he was able to reach the conclusion that it is not the ‘utopia that many Americans believe.’ A woman whoAnd thanks to these issues that he explained, he was able to reach the conclusion that it is not the ‘utopia that many Americans believe.’

Business Insider, Helene Sula, grew up in Dallas, Texas. However, every year his family traveled to London, where they spent some time because their parents taught a course there. For this reason, from an early age she developed a desire to work and live in some European country, because I noticed the flexible hours and benefits that there were for employees at that location.

In 2019, when he started working, She and her husband began to travel regularly to Europe for periods of approximately 10 days.This made them more interested in moving to this continent, as they wanted to continue getting to know more European countries.

Sula recounted that In 2011 the travel blog started Helene In Betweenwith which he was able to start earning money some time later: “Blogging gave my husband and I the freedom to move abroad, and in 2016 we moved to Heidelberg, Germany.without even having set foot in the country.” And it was at that moment that the adventure began for the couple.

Although they had achieved the dream of living in Europe, they soon realized that Not everything was as wonderful as they had imagined.since he claims that his trips had been to large cities, but when they moved they did so to a much smaller place and the pros and cons were quick to appear.

The woman claims that The utopia of living in Europe is not entirely trueas he concluded that life can be hard, because for example, in Germany, They had to adapt to a new language, other customs and the pace of life.

So after living three years in that country, They returned to the United States, where they bought a mobile home. to travel through different states. However, Four years later they decided to return to Europe, this time to Oxford, England.

Although he assures that they feel more comfortable in this place, he recognizes that it is still hard, since misses his friends and family back home. “Often You feel lost, whether in communication, while driving or because of different rules”he told the aforementioned media. Despite everything, he concludes that these experiences have been worth it.

Migration from the United States to Europe in numbers

According to data from the Migration Atlas and SchengenVisaInfo.com, in 2022, More than 75,000 Americans moved to countries belonging to the European UnionIn this regard, specialists also point out that the The number of Americans moving to Europe has increased significantly in the last decade, especially after the 2016 elections.