Mrozek said that The socializing part was complicated for him and that meant a problem in his studies.. He also revealed that he does not live near the university like many other students. He also mentioned a detail that seemed quite strange to him, and that is that in all the time he studied there, He doesn’t remember ever coming across a student wearing a T-shirt that says “University of Cologne”noting a clear lack of identification with the educational institution.

The woman made a point of highlighting the difference in the cultural aspect, which took her a long time to get used to. She described an example, and that is, as she noticed, People there are not interested in talking about unimportant issues.This is how he learned that he had to stop complimenting people on the street, something he used to do in the United States.

Amanda Mrozek in Cologne, Germany. Photo:Instagram @nicolesbeachpage Share

The advantages of studying in Germany compared to the United States

While in the United States they are very strict with class attendance, Amanda Mrozek told Business Insider that In Germany, teachers do not supervise what students do.and there will even be no inconvenience if they miss a lesson. According to the young woman, this helps students learn what they need to study. and what suits them.

Besides, He assured that students there do not finish their courses with debtssince the prices are much more affordable than in the United States: A social contribution fee can cost between US$110 and US$327 per semester. and this is used to cover public transport costs, so the studies end up being almost free.