In the US, Tabibian says, there are many stressors such as the pressure to measure success through titles and salaries. That doesn’t happen in Spain: “I have freed myself from those expectations and redefined what success means to me. My only regret is not taking the plunge sooner.”he assures.
In this regard, he warns that the fact of moving to another country It is not just a matter of changing location, but It means a complete transformation of the way of life“Moving to the other side of the world offers an opportunity to reinvent ourselves and build the life we want,” says the story’s protagonist.
Another positive aspect of life in Spain is that, in general terms, The quality of life is much less expensive than in the United StatesFor example, rent is around US$1,300 or US$1,600, an amount that is cheap for Americans, but expensive for Spaniards.
Not everything is positive when moving from the United States to Spain
Tabibian also stands out in Business Insider that there are some negative aspects of moving from the United States to Spain. It indicates that It is very difficult to get a work visa there, although in her case she was very “lucky” to get a Spanish sponsor. who was looking for an American woman with experience in marketing, the field in which he specialized.
Along the same lines, It is also difficult to find a place to live“Finding long-term housing in Spain has been a challenge, even more so now due to the housing shortage,” she said, although she revealed that Spain is still more affordable in areas outside of the big cities.
