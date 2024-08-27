According to the criteria of

Jessica Corradi, who She married an American man and decided to leave Verona, Italy to live in Colorado.

Among the differences that he mentioned that he has detected between both countries this portion sizes of foodbecause he assures that the dishes served in the North American nation are noticeably larger than those he used to eat in Italy. He also says that People in Colorado tend to drink large amounts of coffeewhile she usually enjoys a small cup of espresso.

Another of the points that He stressed that in his native country People have a different concept of relaxing and enjoying the moment“We take our time eating, walking and pretty much everything else,” he said, In contrast to the United States, where people are always in a hurry.an issue that has even been emotionally draining for him.

The same thing happens with working hours.since it ensures that She had more time to enjoy her personal life, but in the United States it is more complicated due to the pace of life. Or for example, that in Italy the shops have specific opening hours and in the North American country there are 24-hour shops, something that also surprised him.

Also, also He stressed that In their new home they walk less, since they use the car more due to the distances between each point and that he misses walking the streets, smelling fresh bread and meeting people he knows.

How much time do people use their cars in the US compared to Italy?



The United States has a reputation for being a country with a high average of car use, in this regard the American Automobile Association reported that in 2021 alone lAmericans spent an average of 61.3 minutes per day driving. In contrast, Mobility & Transport – Road Safety says that on average, Italians drive about 35 minutes a day.