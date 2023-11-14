Matthew Perry shocked the film and television industry after his sudden death. The actor was part of one of the most iconic series in history: we are talking about ‘Friends’, a production shared with Matt Le Blanc and Courteney Cox. This Tuesday, November 14, she dedicated an emotional video to the American actor through his Instagram account. As we can remember, the death of Perry It was last October 28, 2023.

At the time, the members of ‘Friends’ said goodbye to Matty through a statement through social networks. “We are all absolutely devastated by the loss. We were more than just co-stars. We are family,” the message read.

Courteney Cox and her emotional farewell video to Matthew Perry

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you, Matty, and I miss you every day. When you work with someone so closely, like I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments that I wish I could share. For now here is one of my favorites. For a little background, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night stand in London. But, due to the public’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started shooting, he whispered a funny phrase for me to say. He often did things like that. “He was fun and kind,” is the message Cox posted on her Instagram account accompanied by a video.

Who was part of the cast of ‘Friends’, with Matthew Perry?

Matthew Perrylike Courteney Cox, shared a cast along with Matt Le Blanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. The iconic series premiered in 1994.



