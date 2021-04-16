Juan Cruz (Madrid, 1992) will be the great absentee from Sunday’s game at El Sadar. A small muscle tear in the adductor will leave him in the stands, from where he will see his team and several of his former teammates in Elche. He fondly remembers the last two years in the franjiverde team and hopes that he can achieve permanence for the entity, for his friends and for the fans of Elche.

He will not be able to play on Sunday due to an inopportune injury. What does this reunion mean for Juan Cruz?

For me it is a very special match. It is to see my former colleagues and people to whom I have a lot of affection. Above all, to a club and a hobby for which I have a very special esteem. Everyone knows it and it is a great shame for me not to be able to play this match. I will be in El Sadar, I will greet my friends and I hope to enjoy the game.

He has 24 official matches with Osasuna. He has gone from less to more, until he settled in the team. How was your premiere in Primera?

It is logical that it was difficult for me to adapt. It has been a somewhat special year. We finished late in that fight for the playoff and for promotion. With COVID and without rest I had to adapt to my new team at forced marches, with my debut in the category and a new entity for me. At the beginning it was more complicated, it cost me a bit more, but I am very happy and I hope to continue like this to show my true level soon.

In Elche his departure hurt after the ascent. Why didn’t he stay?

They are things of life. It is known that the club was going through a special moment, with a new property, and I, as I have said and will always repeat, I am very grateful to Elche and, above all, to the fans for the love they have shown me since the first moment. That will always be the case. Soccer is like that, it goes around a lot, it comes and goes, but it will always be a special place in my life.

He reached First at 28, after a spectacular progression in the last three seasons with Rayo Majadahonda and Elche, with a promotion to Second and another to First. He was aiming big when he left Atlético’s quarry to Serie A at just 18 years old. Do you consider Elche as your great springboard?

Of course, there is no doubt about that. When I was young, after being at Atleti, I left young for Bologna, but unfortunately I suffered a serious injury with a fracture in the fibula and breaking the ligaments in my ankle. Things did not turn out the way I expected. In the end, I went back and found a place (Elche) where I felt comfortable and valued. It was a joy for me and that showed in the field.

The fans are upset with Juan Cruz, but he was entering the last season of his contract and his transfer left 2.75 million euros for a side who arrived with the release letter. Was it a matter of both parties?

We all know what football is like. There can be many situations that everyone values, that they do not always control or in which they can decide. In the end, you study which is the best option and, in the end, even if it hurts, there are moments and decisions that you must make. I saw it as an opportunity, in a historic club like Osasuna, where I tried to adapt as best as possible. The idea is to continue with the same effort that I did there and give the best of myself.

How do you see the fight for permanence?

Hopefully the two teams (Osasuna and Elche) will save each other, that Sunday will be a beautiful game and that we will enjoy it so that at the end we can celebrate the achievement of the goal shortly. I want Elche to be saved. I am a footballer for Osasuna and that is my priority at the moment, to add up the points that are needed to finish calmly. And once that happens, let no one doubt it, I will become the first fan of Elche waiting for them to be able to keep up. I want it to be that way for my teammates, for the Club and for the fans.

And how do you see Elche?

The league started with complications, as it happened to me, without time to prepare, they had to adapt quickly to the category and the new team. They started the season well, then things got complicated and they changed their coach. Now they are well, in a clear upward dynamic, and this Sunday will be a very difficult opponent.

Who do you miss the most in Elche?

To all, the truth. We were a very, very close locker room. I remember a lot about Nino, Gonzalo Verdú, Josan, Fidel … We were a pineapple and that is why we achieved the feat of ascending hand in hand with Pacheta. I miss Nino a lot, who was a fundamental sustenance, as an older brother for me and from whom I learned a lot during my two years at Elche. I am looking forward to seeing him at El Sadar, where I knew that they love him like a son.