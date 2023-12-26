“I miss my Michael back then.” These are the words of Ralf Schumacher on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the accident involving Michael's brother. It was the late morning of December 29, 2013 when the Formula 1 icon was seriously injured in a skiing accident in Mèribel in the French Alps.

The former German pilot, who will turn 55 on January 3, suffered a serious head injury when he violently hit his head against a rock. Having emerged from an artificial coma after several months, Michael Schumacher no longer appeared in public and only a few know the real conditions of the legend who in his career was capable of winning seven world titles, two with Benetton (1991-1995) and as many as five with Ferrari (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004), and won 91 of the 306 Grands Prix in which he took part (including 155 podiums).

Speaking to the German newspaper 'Bild', Ralf Schumacher, 48 years old like his brother, a former Formula 1 driver, added, “life is sometimes unfair, Michael was often lucky in his life, but then this tragic thing happened accident, thank God, thanks to modern medical options, a lot has been done, but now nothing is as before.”