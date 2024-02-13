On February 2, a forest fire started in Valparaíso, Chile. Although this was a tragedy that struck the inhabitants of this country, many people They have focused on an assumption giant involved in this incidentsomething that has caused a series of controversies on social networks.

During a report on a Chilean news program, multiple internet users realized that In the shared material you can see a strange shadow in the forest fire. Thus, the Tik Tok user known as Uncle Ovni shared a video where he focuses on this silhouette.

Immediately, this video managed to captivate millions of users on this social network, who have pointed out that the shadow is the silhouette of a giant or an alien. The interesting thing is that this being, the size of a tree, would have helped extinguish the fire. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no concrete information that can confirm or deny the nature of this figure.

Although there are those who believe in the existence of a giant or alien, many more have pointed out that the silhouette corresponds to one of the firefighters who fought the fire, or is it a trick of the shadows. On related topics, an alien invasion has been reported in the United States.

Editor's Note:

This is one of those stories that becomes popular on the internet because everyone wants to believe in something that simply doesn't exist. The strangest thing is that on this occasion a real tragedy was used as a starting point, something that never ends well.

Via: Uncle UFO