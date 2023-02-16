Shakira appeared in a video singing a clip from the song “Kill Bill”, in which she says: “Kill, kill my ex.”

Shakira said in the song: “I might kill my ex, and this is not the best idea, his new girlfriend will be next, how will I get here,” according to the “International The News” website.

Pique challenges Shakira

Shakira’s last video came after Pique published, last January, a picture that brought him together with his new girlfriend, who betrayed the mother of his two children, Shakira, with her.

Shakira separated from Pique in June 2022, after a 12-year relationship, which resulted in two sons, Sasha (10 years old) and Milan (7 years old).

And last January, Pique published a picture with his sweetheart Clara Chia on his account on the “Instagram” application, to make their relationship “official.”

Pique’s move came after the massive criticism that Shea received, in the wake of the last song released by Shakira, in which she was keen to emphasize that Pique made a wrong choice because her value is much greater than the value of his new girlfriend.

The song’s lyrics read: “I’m like two 22-year-olds. I traded a Ferrari (car) for a Twingo. I traded a Rolex (watch) for a Casio.”

Instead of Pique avoiding the response, he appeared publicly praising a Casio watch and wearing one, then drove a Twingo car and was keen to be photographed, indicating that he preferred his new girlfriend.

Things did not stop there, as Shakira’s anger reached her placing a doll of an evil witch on the balcony of her house in Spain, overlooking Pique’s mother’s house, in clear evidence of the strained relations between the two, after his mother accepted his new relationship.

It is noteworthy that press reports confirmed that Shakira discovered Pique’s betrayal through a box of strawberry jam, as she returned from travel to find the box that was in the refrigerator empty, and learned that a woman was in the house during her absence, because Pique and the children do not eat this jam.

Indeed, Shakira made a reference to strawberry jam in the video for her song “Te Felicito” last April.