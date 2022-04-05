The ex-wife of Davide Fontana, the murderer of Carol Maltesi, is shocked by what the man has done: “I met him the following days”

Carol Maltesi she was brutally killed and torn to pieces by Davide Fontana. The man could not accept her decision to move away from him and move close to her baby and so he planned to murder her and for months he pretended to be her, responding to her messages.

After what happened, it’s hers to speak ex wife Silvia, through his attorney. The latter explained that the separation request was filed on the same day that the police arrested Davide Fontana for the murder of Carol Maltesi.

Silvia had no idea what her ex-husband had done. She had met him just in the days following the murder, to pick up separation agreements. Davide behaved as usual and the woman didn’t notice any details that she could have make her suspicious about whatever was wrong.

She reassured all the people who know her as a person that she has never been a victim of Fontana’s violence in the past. She did it through a Press release of his lawyer. The two were married for years and, in the end, in 2021 they decided to separate.

My relations with Davide Fontana were interrupted on March 19, 2021. From that moment we have no longer lived together and we have communicated exclusively for the management of practical aspects related to the separation and ordinary management of assets in common. I express my closeness to the victim’s family. I have the utmost confidence in the judiciary. I am tried and terribly saddened by what happened, heartbroken by the pain this man has caused.

Carol Maltesi and Davide Fontana’s confession

Davide Fontana confessed to killing Carol Maltesi during an intimate relationship. Before a hammer on the head and then he has them cut his throat. Later, the man tore his body apart and stored it in a freezer for months. He pretended to be her, by texting and managing her social profile, where she was known as Charlotte Angie.

Eventually, he dumped his remains in black sacks, in a cliff in Borno.

The man is currently imprisoned in Brescia prison and the police are investigating to find confirmation in his story. They were also made inspections in the apartment where the murder allegedly took place.