Mexico. The Mexican actor and businessman ROberto Palazuelos attacks the former president of Mexico Felipe Calderónand says of him that he is an alcoholic.

In response to Calderón saying that Roberto Palazuelos is a misogynist, now the popular actor answers him and calls him an alcoholic, according to statements he gives to the Te Ve program, with Carlos Alazraki.

Palazuelos says that if he had stayed as the MC’s candidate for Quintana Roo, he would have won the elections, but there was a “dirty war” by many people against him and that is why he was forced to leave everything.

Philip Calderon. EFE photo

Palacuelos mentions to Alazraki that the former president of Mexico Felipe Calderón Hinojosa would be one of his opponents and for that reason he would have sent several messages against him that affected him.

Felipe Calderón would still be against Palazuelos attempts to enter politics, and for this reason he calls him an “alcoholic” because the former president allegedly called him a “misogynist” on social networks when he was launched as a candidate.

“I beat him again and he brings it with me strong; now that I was running for governor, there she put on her Twitter that I was a misogynist. Well, yes, I may be a misogynist, but the man is an alcoholic, ”says Roberto Palazuelos in the interview that Alazraki does with him.

But Palazuelos surprises when he sends a message to Felipe Calderón and this is that it would be good to make amends: “because tomorrow you, or someone of yours, is going to look for someone, and just as you throw me away, I will also to throw.”