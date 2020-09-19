In the French capital Paris, the police detained an unknown man who, possibly imitating the famous mountaineer Alain Robert, tried to climb the Montparnasse skyscraper.

Like Spider-Man, the detainee did not have any climbing equipment. lefigaro.fr.

According to French journalists, the man had already overcome half of the building when a team of firefighters-rescuers arrived at the scene. They climbed down on a rope from the roof of the building and evacuated the man, then handing him over to the police.

The publication notes that the Montparnasse Tower is the tallest skyscraper located within the borders of Paris. The building is located on the left bank of the capital and rises 210 meters above the central quarters of this zone. Alain Robert conquered the skyscraper in 2004 – it took him 45 minutes to do this.

The Paris mayor’s office has repeatedly considered the issue of demolishing the Montparnasse skyscraper, but this has always been refused, in particular due to the extremely high cost of such an operation. Ultimately, a € 300 million project was approved to restore the skyscraper and give it a more modern look.

