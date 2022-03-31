Mexico.- This Wednesday, May 30, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante confessed that he has received threats and blamed actor Alfredo Adame for his physical integrity.

He did so during his YouTube video called “Maryfer Centeno analyzes Will Smith’s attitude at the OSCARs… Will it affect his career?”, where around minute 14 he took the opportunity to briefly refer to the former Televisa collaborator.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante said he felt concerned about the threats that he has received in different ways, since he has a family that would be left unprotected in the event of an attack against him.

“Son of your…(…) I have received threats from Alfredo Adame and not only through the networks, but also through my phone, calls, so I do hold Alfredo Adame responsible if I suffer an attack, because I also do not know If I’m going to do it, they tell me he’s a coward (…) I hold Adame responsible,” said the journalist specializing in shows.

Lawsuit Infante – Adame

In February Gustavo Adolfo Infante announced that he had filed a criminal complaint against Alfredo Adame for gender violence, media violence and extortion. He stressed that the former host of the morning newspaper Hoy not only referred to him, but also to his mother.

It was on the 9th of the mentioned month when the communicator and his mother went to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (CDMX) to formalize their complaint against Diana Golden’s ex-husband.

Read more: “Opportunistic and talentless”: Mhoni Vidente ATTACKS Eugenio Derbez

The decision to bring the case to justice came because the man born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, exploded against the journalist to the point of involving his mother; Regarding the female, he said that he had a past related to drug trafficking, prostitution and black witchcraft.