“If they gave me a gun, there’d be dead bodies on the commuter train”

Trouble ahead for the leader of theFinnish far-right Riikka Purraallied with Giorgia Meloniwhich ended up in the media “storm” for old women racist phrases. Here are some examples: “If they gave me a gun, there’d be dead bodies on the commuter train.” Or “Those niggers who come fake Vuittons on the Ramblas”; “Does anyone want to go and spit on beggars and beat up black children in Helsinki?”

Words written online by a person “full of hate and pure anger”, as she herself admitted at the time. A person who – it was 2008 we read about Repubblica.it – signed “riikka” in the comments he posted on the blog of Jussi Halla-aho, the controversial head of his far-right party at the time.

“Riikka” as the Finnish Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Riikka Purra, the current leader of that formation, the Finnish Party (ally of the Brothers of Italy in Europe), who today, when someone brought those words back from the depths of the internet, had to apologize. While the oppositions are asking for his resignation.

