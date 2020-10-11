“I have solved more than 2 million captchas in three years, ”says 19-year-old Venezuelan Francisco J. Essa. “There is a program that allows you to measure the captchas per minute you do. The fastest at the keyboard are capable of doing 20-25 per minute and 1,500 hours, but most focus on doing 1,000 on average ”, he adds. The captchas Y recaptcha They are tests that a machine cannot solve and that Internet platforms put on their registration page to verify that the person accessing is a human. It is almost the only obstacle that prevents the complete automation of the …

