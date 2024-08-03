The American dream is based on the fact that, with hard work, it is possible to earn enough money to have a good quality of life in the North American country and A TikToker provides various tips so that anyone, with a minimum investment and good manual dexterity, can obtain interesting profits. One of his jobs is related to mailboxes.

Through his TikTok account, @upcharge101, a man shares a series of videos through which he provides ideas for doing secondary jobs that can generate extra income. In one of his posts he assured that with an investment of only US$60 he can dedicate himself to painting mailboxes.

Of course, the big advantage of this option is that virtually every home in the United States has a mailbox, so the possibility of getting clients willing to pay is wide and, best of all, without having to go far from home.

Surely if you take a walk around any neighborhood you will realize that Most people don’t pay much attention to their mailboxes. which, exposed to the elements, are often quite worn, with dull paint and other types of damage.

But giving them a good view is very simple. “The only tools you will need are a paintbrush, a screwdriver and your hands,” the TikToker assured.

He even said that for this secondary job, a quart of white paint and a can of spray paint are enough, with which you can to give mailboxes a very nice look to beautify them and that residents are willing to pay for it.

He recommended that those interested in carrying out this task charge US$200. for the first time and US$150 thereafter for maintenance.

This is how mailboxes are repaired to make money

In his video the tiktoker made it clear What are the steps to follow to start repairing mailboxes and earn money? in a simple way:

The first step is to remove the mailbox numbers before you start painting.

Paint the mailbox.

Spray paint the numbers.

Then you can remove the weeds around it.

While you are doing this, the mailbox will have time to dry completely, so you will simply have to put the numbers back on.

Although these are relatively simple steps, he explained that if done right, You will need to spend between 45 minutes and an hour per mailbox.