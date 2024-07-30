A young man who frequently shares financial tricks and secrets to improve his economy recently published a video in which He explained how he can earn up to US$2,100 a week cleaning garbage cans in United States without needing more than a hose.

When the crisis knocks on the door of homes and inflation complicates the economy of all citizens, some look for options to get out of the tight spot and get an extra income. In this way, doing various side jobsmany people achieve a sum that would have been previously unthinkable.

Through his account on the social network TikTok called @financeunfolded, a young man published a video in which He showed how he earns an extra income of up to US$2,100 per week (US$8,400 per month) with the cleaning of garbage cans“I always saved this side hustle to do with my friends during the summer and we made a lot of money,” he wrote in the video’s main caption.

In that sense, the young man explained that anyone interested can go with their hose, and if they want to add a cleaning solution to make the job easier, and Offer to clean trash cans for $15task that ends in about 20 minutes. By cleaning 20 boats a day, Get the sum of US$2,100 weekly.

The short video quickly racked up thousands of views, and among the comments (more than 3,000), some users They said that charging US$15 per trash can is unrealisticand few would pay that price“$15 a can? Maybe I’ll give the kids $5!” one said.

Along those lines, another user pointed out that he does this task in his neighborhood, but the price seemed exaggerated to him. “I do this in my neighborhood with a pressure washer, it’s easy and it makes money, but I wouldn’t recommend charging $15 per can“he said. Alternatively, one person stressed that if he lowers the price he will win more in the long run. “The number of people who say yes to $5 will far outnumber those who say yes to $15. The $5 will make you more money in the long run“, he stressed.