ORa customer of the Walmart and Target chains He set out to buy the same products on his weekly list and, in an article, he assured that was surprised by the price differences between both.

Amena Ahmed told for Business Insider that He went to Walmart and Target branches to buy the usual products that he buys each week, so that he can compare the cost on both chains. The result? A difference of almost US$10 in the final account.

When comparing prices between Walmart and Target for groceries and essentials, the woman highlighted some major differences. Overall, she concluded: Walmart offers better overall valuewith lower prices on most products.

These were some of the most notable differences you found in your purchasewhich he clarified he did about a month ago:

Bottled water:

Walmart: A case of 40 bottles of water costs US$5.39.

Target: The largest case has 32 bottles and costs $3.49. Although the price per bottle is lower, Walmart offers more.

Cranberry juice:

Walmart: A nearly 2-liter bottle costs $2.98.

Target: A similar bottle costs US$3.98.

Frozen:

Walmart: tub of ice cream for US$1.72.

Target: Dairy-free options available for $3.79.

Macaroni and cheese:

Walmart: Boxes of macaroni and cheese for US$0.58.

Target: The cheapest box of macaroni and cheese costs $1.74.

The difference in prices was noticeable in the final bill.

Walmart reported better prices overall, but specific products are cheaper at Target



According to Amena Ahmed’s analysis for Business Insider, Target offers better prices on some items. For example, a 200-gram bag of shredded cheese costs $1.99 at Target, cheaper than at Walmart, where the same size costs $2.24. Olive oil is also cheaper at Target., at US$8.99 compared to US$9.74 at Walmart.

In conclusion, although Target has some advantages in specific products, Walmart is still the most economical option overall for weekly shopping. The total purchase at Walmart was US$37.71, while at Target it amounted to US$$45.80.a difference of more than US$8.