Juul: “Until four years ago, I was not doing well physically and mentally. I suffered from gender dysphoria: I was not happy that I was born as a girl. In 2019 I started a transition process in which my feminine characteristics were removed. That jacket just didn’t fit me. For a long time I have tried to bend over backwards to meet the wishes of society. I worked as a secretary, complete with suit, heels and make-up, but that made me very unhappy.

“It was clear from an early age that I was between a girl and a boy. For example, I was in ballet and football. At Carnival one year I was dressed as a farmer, the next as a princess. At home they gave me a lot of freedom, but at school swimming I had to wear a bathing suit, while when we went to the seaside with the family I was allowed to wear swimming trunks. I also thought it was strange that I wasn’t allowed to lift a boy in ballet, but a boy was allowed to lift me. Being a girl felt like a box to me that I was not allowed to leave. When puberty started at the age of thirteen, it was traumatic. I didn’t want to look like a woman. I then developed an autoimmune disease that left me with chronic anemia. Shortly after my transition surgery, that turned into a latent disease. No one had ever thought that the disease could be caused by trauma.

“On the one hand, life has become easier because I am now who I wanted to be. On the other hand, there are people who do not think I am very wise about my non-binarity. Two years ago, when I applied for a passport with gender X, I was invited by the municipality of Wijchen to participate in an anti-discrimination campaign. I think that my openness has contributed to Wijchen now being a Rainbow Municipality. I am now also part of an inclusion and diversity working group that advises the municipality, solicited and unsolicited, on its Rainbow Policy.”

In brief

Juul Heko Adang (43) was trained as an activity leader, but was unable to complete it due to illness. In Wijchen, Juul runs the Butterfly Upcycling Foundation, where she repairs goods or converts them into something else. Juul also has the company Dancing Queer, which provides lectures and workshops on ‘dance healing’, a therapy intended to address mental complaints through dancing. Juul has a Wajong benefit of 1,400 euros net per month. Photo Mona van den Berg





Anti-squatting

“At the end of 2021, I founded the Butterfly Upcycling foundation. This is a circular skills center where I repair goods or convert them into something else. These items often come from online stores. Often a part is missing or something is broken. If they have to throw it away, it costs them money. I collect it for free and sell it again after processing via a store or Marktplaats. At a low price, because it was donated and so people with a small budget can also buy it. The knife cuts both ways: the foundation combats waste and as soon as we have a permanent location, the intention is for people who are at a distance from the labor market to follow a learning program here. Now my workshop is still anti-squat.

“I also have a company since the beginning of this year, Dancing Queer. That emerged from my transition process. Because I have always danced, I developed a ‘dance healing method’ in 2020 to address my mental complaints. Dancing is a kind of protective coat for me. When I’m feeling down, I often put on headphones with dance music at home to replenish my energy. With Dancing Queer I now give lectures about that method, especially in healthcare and the cultural sector. For example, I spoke at a conference on mental health at the Ministry of Health. My lecture was entitled: From gender dysphoria to life euphoria. I also rehearse one day a week with a theater company of people with and without physical disabilities. We are now performing a performance about non-normative relationships.

“I have a Wajong benefit, but I hope to get out of that thanks to Dancing Queer. I mainly spend money on public transport. Because I was anemic, I was not allowed to get a driver’s license. Stimuli from traffic came to me with a delay. So I spend a lot of time on the train. To workshops, to the presentation of the Sustainable 100 of Fidelity, where I have already appeared twice with the Butterfly Upcycling Foundation, to lectures and concerts. I also have subscriptions to various streaming services to watch documentaries and concerts.”

Rainbow Community

“I have made a 180 degree turn in recent years. Before my transition, I hardly left my house and could work a maximum of ten hours a week. Now I travel all over the country and work about 32 hours a week. I look to the future more and more brightly, I’m looking forward to life again. Four years ago I was allowed to turn off the lights.

“I have chosen to live as a single person. I don’t feel the urge to look for my other half, I’m happy on my own. I am open to a relationship, but I am not actively looking for one.

“I dream of a circular skills center, with a space for the LGBTQI+ community to dance and exercise. These people often do not have money for a gym membership or they feel uncomfortable or unsafe there. I would also like to set up a meeting place for the rainbow community. In Wijchen, not in nearby Nijmegen. I want to give something back to the village where my life took such a turn and where I became a happy person again.”

