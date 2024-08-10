If you need some extra money, don’t think twice, it’s time to go out on the streets and start knocking on your neighbors’ doors, according to a TikToker, With a simple activity you could earn US$850 in less than an hour.

Many People in the United States are looking for ways to grow their income and they might think that not having certain skills or tools will make it difficult for them to get started. However, Jaden Adler proves them wrong.

The young entrepreneur shares through the social network TikTok some tips to earn extra money with a secondary job, and pointed out what it took him to create a window cleaning business that turned out to be very lucrative.

From his profile @jadenadlerbusiness, last May, He said he had finally found the best secondary job. “I just made $850 in this neighborhood.” in just 30 minutes, and this is how it’s done,” he is heard saying in the video.

Basically what he did was knock on doors to tell the neighbors that, along with some friends, They were cleaning the windows and if they agreed they could offer them a very good price.The person seen in the video immediately agreed and the young businessman was happy to realize that the property had 47 windows.

In that particular case he told the owner that if she had hired the service directly he would have charged her US$295, but since they were already there, then he would only charge her US$245, which included a complete cleaning of both the lower and upper windows.

How to Start a Window Cleaning Business in the USA?

If you think that Cleaning windows can be an interesting business to earn extra income, TikToker Jaden Adler himself shared exactly what he needs to get started:

14-inch and 6-inch double-sided squeegees cost $35.

Extra-hard scouring pads that cost $2 each.

Microfiber towels cost US$5 each.

Dishwashing soap that costs an average of US$5.

A bucket of water that costs US$5.

So, generally speaking, You will need to invest around US$52 to start making money.

Please note that, as the tiktoker pointed out, Window cleaning is only carried out on the outside and it will be important that you do a good job if you want owners to hire you again and recommend you.