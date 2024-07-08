Only those who are lucky enough to have a dog can understand the great pain that one feels when one is missing. In these words the rich entrepreneur is recognizing himself Gianluca Vacchi who unfortunately had to say goodbye to his great four-legged friend Gordo.

Gianluca and Gordo

Here’s what we know about this painful farewell.

Gianluca Vacchi loses his beloved Gordo

Having a dog It means taking care of a pure and defenseless life ready to grant all sorts of joy to those who decide to help it. It is also an act of great responsibilitybecause taking care of an animal means taking on a very long-term commitment.

Fat

Unfortunately, however, it is not only joys that characterise this period, but also pain when the time comes to separate us from our cute furry friend. This is what in the last few hours Gianluca Vacchi and the companion Sharon Fonseca they have tried and it will most likely leave a huge void in their hearts for years to come.

The two have in fact announced that they have lost the family dog, their beloved Fatthe Labrador who gave them so much satisfaction. The entrepreneur had a beautiful bond with his dog and for this reason he felt the blow so much.

Gianluca’s sad announcement

Surely no one will ever take Gordo’s place in Gianluca’s heart and for this very reason the entrepreneur has decided to dedicate a touching tribute to him. message which touched the sensibilities of all his fans. On the night between Monday and Tuesday our beloved son Gordo left us to become the angel he has always been in his life. Since my beloved Sharon brought him into my life and I had the opportunity to become his father, because he was my first child, I understood that being parents is an opportunity that God gives us to know a superior form of love and Gordo taught me the deep meaning of unconditional love, unique and true. You were a son to me, the first. I loved you immensely, you filled every second of my life with your love. Thank you for all the times you reassured me and thank you for being your emotional support, interlocutor of my soul. I will always look for you in every breath.

Gianluca and Gordo

From these words the strong feeling that the man felt towards a life that, even if for a short time, was able to give him so much happiness. Accepting this loss is really very difficult, because only those who love animals know how painful it is to have to tell them Goodbye forever.