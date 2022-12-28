“I loved you and will always love you.” The torment of the husband of Tiziana Cannavò, the Italian and Latin teacher who died at the age of 51

mourning in Palermo, Tiziana Cannavò she passed away forever at the age of 51, after a battle with a long illness.

It was a Italian and Latin teachershe left all her students, friends, family members and her husband Francesco in pain.

The man posted a touching post on social mediato say goodbye one last time to the woman of his life:

My love, today the last chapter of our beautiful story closed. You have been for me, for us and for all those who have known you, a great example of love and gratitude towards life, despite the many adversities and obstacles you have had to face in these years, always lived with great dignity and a smile. on the lips. For me and for your daughters you have been a wife, a mother, an irreplaceable friend, who has left an unfillable and indescribable void. The promise I want to make to you is that I will put all my effort, love and will into continuing what we have started to build together.

You are and will always be the star that will light up our path, not only in the good times, but especially in the darkest moments. From now on, a new journey will begin for you, filled with joy and serenity, accompanied by the love of your dear father. My love, I loved you so much and I will always love you.

Even her students have published several posts on social media, to remember their teacher one last time and the lessons that forever they will keep in their hearts.

There are people who more than others mark your life indelibly. Prof, she was one of those and I’m not just referring to teaching. She was a mother to anyone: she recognized dark moments, a bad day, a forced smile.

The whole community clung to the pain of the family, while photos of Tiziana Cannavò continue to appear on social networks, accompanied by sad words and broken hearts. She was known and above all loved by many people.