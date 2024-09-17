Mexico City.- Yesterday (Monday) André Marín Puig lost his life at the age of 52 after a difficult battle against a bacteria called Clostridium Difficile, which he contracted in 2020, before the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico City.- Yesterday (Monday) André Marín Puig lost his life at the age of 52 after a difficult battle against a bacteria called Clostridium Difficile, which he contracted in 2020, before the Coronavirus pandemic.

André Marín has become one of the best sports journalists in Mexico and José Ramón Fernández acknowledged this in the latest edition of the ESPN program, Futbol Picante.

André Marín has become one of the best sports journalists in Mexico and José Ramón Fernández acknowledged this in the latest edition of the ESPN program, Futbol Picante.

‘Joserra’ met André Marín when she was 14 years old. She worked with him at Imevisión and TV Azteca until their paths separated and there was no longer the same relationship as before.

‘Joserra’ met André Marín when she was 14 years old. She worked with him at Imevisión and TV Azteca until their paths separated and there was no longer the same relationship as before.

The renowned journalist admitted that his friendship with André Marín ended after a breakup, but in these cases everything is forgotten and José Ramón at the beginning of his program shared some emotional words for the commentator who worked at TUDN last year.

The renowned journalist admitted that his friendship with André Marín ended after a breakup, but in these cases everything is forgotten and José Ramón at the beginning of his program shared some emotional words for the commentator who worked at TUDN last year.

«I met him when he was 14, that’s how he came to work at TV Azteca at the age of 14 on Channel 13, then he went through imevisión, the government’s TV Azteca, the private TV Azteca and he learned to fight, to always look for the story, he was always attentive, he was very consistent, he was a good reporter André Marín, I loved him very much, what I do regret is that he suffered so much in the final part of his career, he suffered a lot and died very young, rest in peace André Marín», expressed Jose Ramón Fernández.

«I met him when he was 14, that’s how he came to work at TV Azteca at the age of 14 on Channel 13, then he went through imevisión, the government’s TV Azteca, the private TV Azteca and he learned to fight, to always look for the story, he was always attentive, he was very consistent, he was a good reporter André Marín, I loved him very much, what I do regret is that he suffered so much in the final part of his career, he suffered a lot and died very young, rest in peace André Marín», expressed Jose Ramón Fernández.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.