A truly terrible day marked by a painful event for one of the protagonists of the well-known Rai programme. The beloved Carolyn Smithfamous and highly esteemed choreographer, particularly known for her role as judge in Dancing with the Starsannounced his mourning on social media with great emotion.

There will be no problems returning to the popular show hosted by Milly Carlucci, although it will certainly take some time overcome bereavement Like this. Not everyone can fully understand it, but certainly the many comments of solidarity and closeness make us understand how much such pain can be understood. This year too, as many enthusiasts will know, his participation in the program is confirmed, together with the other members of the jury.

Carolyn Smith, appreciated by the public for her determination and charisma, has already gone through difficult times. The choreographer received a tumor diagnosis in 2015, a situation he spoke about several times with his followers, first of all to raise awareness and share his experience. Her numerous followers on her Instagram have always supported her, in every circumstance.

Even in this painful moment, when Carolyn lost her beloved dog Sir Scotty, her fans are close to her, sending her messages of condolence and comfort. In a post on Instagram, Carolyn shared the story of her beloved dog’s final moments and fond memories of her. The choreographer, in fact, said:

I informed you that Scotty had to undergo surgery on Tuesday for liver cancer. The operation went well, but some complications arose. However, he, like me, struggled. We had to extend our stay in Milan due to further problems. This morning, the first call to the doctor gave me a little hope, because his values ​​had improved and I thought he could make it.

Carolyn continued the story arriving twenty minutes after the last information about her four-legged friend. At that moment she, unfortunately, she received the phone call from her informing her how Sir Scotty had had a cardiac arrest. The attempt to resuscitate him was unsuccessful. It was a hard blow for the choreographer, who spoke about this very heavy loss, visibly moved, with tears in her eyes.