“I love you. For a shared joy“: the new book by Pope Francis

Is titled I love you. For a shared joy the new book by Pope Francis, in all bookstores from today. As a preview of Affaritaliani.it writes, the text is published in collaboration with Libreria Editrice Vaticana (288 pages, 16.90). The volume is published by the Libreria Pienogiorno publishing brand, which manages the worldwide rights, and represents the natural completion of the bestseller I want you happywhich has been the most widely distributed book by the Pontiff in the last seven years, translated into the main languages ​​by the most important international publishers.

I love you it is Pope Francis’ manifesto on what is, in all its declinations, the crucial theme of our existence and of his teaching: love. In its pages the words of the Pontiff – and also those of the books and films he most loved, from García Marquéz to Dante Alighieri, from Dostoevsky to Tolkien, from Novalis to Alda Merini, from San Francesco to Benigni – explore every aspect and trace a concrete path, sowing contagious seeds of self-realization, justice, peace, joy. «“I love you” is the most precious gift» writes Pope Francis «a promise of happiness. Everything starts from here.”

By kind permission, we publish an exclusive preview of the volume

All of us are pilgrims in search of happiness, travelers thirsty for love. The desert evoked by the psalmist, «O God, my soul thirsts for you, my flesh desires you in a dry, thirsty land without water» (Sal 63.2), refers to our life: we are that arid land that thirsts for clear water, for water that quenches the thirst in depth; it is our heart that desires to discover the secret of true joy, the one that, even in the midst of existential aridity, can accompany and support us. Yes, we carry within us an unquenchable thirst for happiness; we are looking for meaning and direction in our lives, for motivation for the activities we carry out every day; and above all we are thirsty for love, because it is only love that truly satisfies us, that makes us feel good, that opens us to trust, making us enjoy the beauty of life.

It is love that makes us open our eyes, broaden our gaze, that allows us to recognize in the stranger we meet on our path the face of a brother, with a name, a story. In the light of God’s love, the physiognomy of the other emerges from the shadows, comes out of insignificance, and acquires value and relevance.

[…]

I would like to underline this: favor sharing over possession. Always have your heart and hands open, not closed. The closed heart is a narrow heart: it doesn’t even know how to love. When the heart is opengoes on the path of love.

To take care of it means developing an internal attitude of empathy, an attentive gaze that takes us outside of ourselves, a kind presence that overcomes indifference and pushes us to take an interest in others. This is the turning point, the beginning of the new, the antidote against a closed world which, imbued with individualism, devours its children; against a world imprisoned by sadness, which generates indifference and loneliness. Because, if we do not learn to take care of what is around us – of others, of the city, of society, of creation – we end up spending our lives like those who run, worry, do many things but, in the end, remain sad and only because he has never fully tasted the joy of friendship and generosity. And he did not give the world that unique touch of beauty that only he, or she, and no one else could give.

[…]

We become what we choose, for better or for worse. If we choose to hate we become angry, if we choose to spend hours in front of our cell phone we become addicted, if we choose to think only of ourselves we become selfish. But if we choose love we become more loved every day, and we become happy.

© 2023 FullDay srl, Milan

© 2023 Libreria Editrice Vaticana – Dicastery for Communication, Vatican City

