Sinaloa.- What did they give you on February 14? If your answer is “nothing” maybe you don’t like it so much to know that an elementary school boy was given a romantic love letter and a bracelet as a symbol of affection.

This was documented in a video published by the Facebook account ‘El Chinaloense’ with the title ‘How beautiful is childhood’. In the clip you can see a conspicuously happy minor for having received a gift for valentine.

Before the direct question “who was that?”, Luisito responded sadly: “A girl from my room.”

the minor he hesitated to open the letter or leave it inside the envelope, because apparently he was embarrassed. In the end, he ended up doing it after a little pressure from his friendswho were also mature and recommended not to teach it.

“That’s for you to read, but just show it like that,” they told the minor.

Nonetheless, Luisito, full of innocence, showed the letter to the camera quickly. Those on the site couldn’t read it, but by pausing the recording every tender detail could be appreciated.

“Never forget me (…) every day I’m going to think of you (…) we’re going to have our first kiss”, were some of the most important fragments in the love letter.

We recommend you read:

The boy confessed that he took the first step with the girl, but he did it on WhatsApp because it was too hard to declare himself live.