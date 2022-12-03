On November 2, 2021, Mrs. Laura Isela had the last chat via messenger with his son Israel. Since then she hasn’t heard from him.

He, pretending to be a reporter from the meteorological service, told her about the weather in Guadalajara, about severe storms and a forecast of sunny days for the end of the year, then came a hahahahaha and closed with “I love you, mother.” It was the last.

It was 11:39 PM, she instantly replied affectionately: “You’re crazy!! But after the storm comes the calm!!”, and since then his whereabouts are unknown.

Israel, or “El Chino”, as his friends know him, two and a half years ago arrived in Guadalajara from Gentlemanhis home state, with the idea of ​​working: the last thing his mother knew is that he was dedicated to singing rap at stoplights.

Their mom Laura Isela says that on March 1 of this year 2022, a little grandson took his phone and accidentally wrote: “Czzfje ..j. missing K”, and on March 24 (23 days later) he replied with an “ok”, to which she told him that it was Rafa who wrote to her.

That same month of March, on the 22nd, a friend of his told him that he talked with Israel and he only told him that I was having a bad time.

The mother of Israel comments that he saw a publication on www.debate.com.mx where a young man living on the street appears walking along an exclusive road for vehicles in Guadalajaraand that talking with her husband they agreed that it could be him, so they hope to find him.

They ask the general public to any information that it serves to find him whereabouts of Israel Please communicate it to the cell phone 5567678656 or the landline 7797964299 with whom you answer.