“I love you and love our children”. That was the message that Peter Carlson, a paramedic who was traveling on the injured plane on Monday in Toronto, sent his wife after the apparlative landing. When touching the ground, the aircraft He slid, caught fire and overturned Before stopping on the Pearson airport track, which was covered with snow. Delta Airlines flight passengers 4819 They were headed, Only held by the seat belt, according to Carlson to the newspaper Toronto Star.

After the landing, the first thing that this paramedic did was review and confirm that he could move his arms and legs. “Then, I evaluated the roof, which was now the floor under me. I will unravel my seat belt and simply fall“He said. Then he focused on helping a middle -aged woman who was already very distressed a four -year -old boy. In the middle of chaos, he sent a message to his wife in which he told her that he loved her and your children.

Then the doors of the plane opened and the paramedic dragged the woman to remove her from the aircraft. Later They heard a strong explosion and the firefighters who had moved to the scene began to turn off the fire. Once inside the the paramedic airport he met again with the woman, who ran and hugged him. “The fact that we are alive is, in my opinion, the result of have the seat belt“Carlson said.

Among the passengers was Pete Koukov, a professional skier who was traveling to Toronto to film a skiing movie. From his seat with a window he felt how the plane skated as soon as he touched land on his right side and saw the flames. “People panic”Koukov told the newspaper The New York Times. “I unbuttoned my seat belt very quickly and went down to the ground, which was the roof.”

The plane – with the capacity for 80 people – left Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA) and arrived in Toronto (Canada) at 14.13 local time on Monday (20.13 Spanish peninsular time). Eighteen people were injured After the speaking landing, of which three are in critical condition. In addition, the reasons why the accident occurred is still unknown.