The place NordPass revealed the passwords most used by users in Mexico in their different technology accounts. The list with the most popular has an estimate of the time that hackers take to guess them. In addition to the fact that there are some very peculiar ones, the data shows that they are not safe at all.

The most difficult of the most used passwords in Mexico it takes hackers about 3 hours to guess it. The others are overcome in a matter of seconds, so we do not recommend using any of them. Especially in bank accounts or where your personal information is more at risk.

The list is headed by the password ‘123456‘ followed by the word ‘Mexico‘ Secondly. After these we meet ‘hello‘, ‘America‘, ‘password‘, ‘goats‘ Y ‘abc123‘. If we can infer anything from these, it is that many users do not like to complicate themselves and are very fond of football.

After these things get a little more creative, as we find some references to the world of rock and anime. Among them some passwords like Pokemon, naruto, metallica, princess and even Superman. Something that these most used passwords in Mexico have in common is that they are mostly singular words. They do not use numbers or special characters.

To finish we come to perhaps the most curious passwords used by the public of Mexico. At the bottom of the list we find the passwords ‘beautifull‘, ‘I love you‘ and finally ‘Coca Cola‘. It should be noted that these are words that are not directly related to people, but according to NordPass there is another problem with the keys of the Mexican public.

There are other types of passwords most used in Mexico

The agency Nord Pass also revealed that people they often use their own names and dates of birth. Making passwords out of this data can be quite dangerous for people’s confidential information. Since it is very easy for hackers to guess them.

To keep your passwords safe make sure you don’t use any of the ones that were shown in the listing. Also try not to use personal information to form them, or numbers related to your life. By last, It is recommended to change them constantly, although this may make life difficult for those with poor memories. Were these most used passwords expected in Mexico?

